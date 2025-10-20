An Overview of Western Alliance's Earnings

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Western Alliance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

Western Alliance bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.78 1.92 1.89 EPS Actual 2.07 1.79 1.95 1.80 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 -5.00 -9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance were trading at $72.48 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.