Earnings Preview: Weatherford International

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weatherford International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Weatherford International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.01 1.44 1.71 EPS Actual 0.90 1.03 1.50 2.06 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 0.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $62.29 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.