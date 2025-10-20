A Preview Of Community Financial's Earnings

Community Financial (NYSE:CBU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Community Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Investors in Community Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.91 0.91 0.88 EPS Actual 1.04 0.98 1.00 0.88 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 1.00

Performance of Community Financial Shares

Shares of Community Financial were trading at $55.63 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

