A Look Ahead: Halliburton's Earnings Forecast

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Halliburton to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The market awaits Halliburton's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halliburton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.6 0.7 0.75 EPS Actual 0.55 0.6 0.7 0.73 Price Change % 3.00 0.0 -2.0 -1.00

Market Performance of Halliburton's Stock

Shares of Halliburton were trading at $22.27 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Halliburton

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Halliburton.

With 11 analyst ratings, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.27, indicating a potential 13.47% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TechnipFMC, NOV and Weatherford International, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TechnipFMC, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 102.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 28.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Weatherford International, with an average 1-year price target of $80.83, suggesting a potential 262.95% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TechnipFMC, NOV and Weatherford International are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halliburton Neutral -5.54% $819M 4.52% TechnipFMC Outperform 8.99% $593.30M 8.52% NOV Neutral -1.26% $446M 1.67% Weatherford International Outperform -14.31% $375M 9.50%

Key Takeaway:

Halliburton ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Halliburton is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Halliburton's Background

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Halliburton's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Halliburton's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

