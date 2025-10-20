Insights into Equifax's Upcoming Earnings

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Equifax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93.

The market awaits Equifax's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Equifax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.40 2.10 1.83 EPS Actual 2.00 1.53 2.12 1.85 Price Change % 3.00 2.00 0.00 -3.00

Performance of Equifax Shares

Shares of Equifax were trading at $226.91 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Equifax

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equifax.

The consensus rating for Equifax is Outperform, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $277.38, there's a potential 22.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verisk Analytics, Leidos Holdings and Jacobs Solutions, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verisk Analytics, with an average 1-year price target of $293.75, suggesting a potential 29.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $202.25, suggesting a potential 10.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $166.71, suggesting a potential 26.53% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Verisk Analytics, Leidos Holdings and Jacobs Solutions, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equifax Outperform 7.44% $872.40M 3.79% Verisk Analytics Neutral 7.78% $543.10M 116.54% Leidos Holdings Buy 2.93% $782M 8.77% Jacobs Solutions Buy 5.15% $758.41M 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

Equifax ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Equifax is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Equifax: A Closer Look

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates about 20%-25% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equifax

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equifax displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

To track all earnings releases for Equifax visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.