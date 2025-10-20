An Overview of Lockheed Martin's Earnings

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lockheed Martin to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.34.

The market awaits Lockheed Martin's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.75 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.11% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.54 6.34 6.61 6.50 EPS Actual 7.29 7.28 7.67 6.84 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -1.00 -1.00

Lockheed Martin Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lockheed Martin were trading at $495.15 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lockheed Martin

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lockheed Martin.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Lockheed Martin, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $506.0, suggesting a potential 2.19% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman and Howmet Aerospace, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $356.33, suggesting a potential 28.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Northrop Grumman, with an average 1-year price target of $642.0, suggesting a potential 29.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Howmet Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $206.4, suggesting a potential 58.32% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman and Howmet Aerospace, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lockheed Martin Neutral 0.18% $734M 5.69% General Dynamics Outperform 8.89% $1.95B 4.43% Northrop Grumman Buy 1.30% $2.21B 7.71% Howmet Aerospace Outperform 9.20% $619M 8.37%

Key Takeaway:

Lockheed Martin ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity of Lockheed Martin is also lower than some of its peers. Overall, Lockheed Martin's performance is average when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know Lockheed Martin Better

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

A Deep Dive into Lockheed Martin's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Lockheed Martin's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lockheed Martin's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.06, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

