A Peek at Philip Morris Intl's Future Earnings

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Philip Morris Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Anticipation surrounds Philip Morris Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.36% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Philip Morris Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.61 1.50 1.82 EPS Actual 1.91 1.69 1.55 1.91 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Philip Morris Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris Intl were trading at $158.06 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Philip Morris Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.