Earnings Outlook For Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Washington Trust Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.63 0.55 0.56 EPS Actual 0.68 0.61 0.59 0.64 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 -1.00 8.00

Performance of Washington Trust Bancorp Shares

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp were trading at $25.45 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Washington Trust Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.