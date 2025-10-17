October 17, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

What's Next: HBT Finl's Earnings Preview

HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate HBT Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

The announcement from HBT Finl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at HBT Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.60 0.56 0.58 0.57
EPS Actual 0.63 0.61 0.62 0.61
Price Change % -1.00 4.00 2.00 2.00

HBT Finl Share Price Analysis

Shares of HBT Finl were trading at $23.18 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for HBT Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

