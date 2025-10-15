Earnings Outlook For CSX

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CSX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The announcement from CSX is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.09% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CSX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 0.42 0.48 EPS Actual 0.44 0.34 0.42 0.46 Price Change % 0.00% 1.00% -3.00% -7.00%

Tracking CSX's Stock Performance

Shares of CSX were trading at $36.13 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on CSX

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CSX.

The consensus rating for CSX is Outperform, based on 17 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $40.0, there's a potential 10.71% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Canadian Pacific Kansas, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Pacific Kansas, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 151.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $307.36, suggesting a potential 750.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Union Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $260.0, suggesting a potential 619.62% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CSX Outperform -3.43% $1.28B 6.76% Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 2.66% $1.34B 2.61% Norfolk Southern Neutral 2.17% $1.24B 5.24% Union Pacific Neutral 2.45% $2.84B 11.62%

Key Takeaway:

CSX ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, CSX is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering CSX: A Closer Look

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

A Deep Dive into CSX's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CSX's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.59.

To track all earnings releases for CSX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.