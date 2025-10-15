Insights into Bank of New York Mellon's Upcoming Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bank of New York Mellon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

The announcement from Bank of New York Mellon is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 0.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.51 1.56 1.42 EPS Actual 1.94 1.58 1.72 1.52 Price Change % 0.00% 1.00% 0.00% -0.00%

Market Performance of Bank of New York Mellon's Stock

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon were trading at $107.11 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bank of New York Mellon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bank of New York Mellon.

The consensus rating for Bank of New York Mellon is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $114.71, there's a potential 7.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, KKR and Ares Management, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $79.8, suggesting a potential 25.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for KKR, with an average 1-year price target of $159.83, suggesting a potential 49.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $194.75, suggesting a potential 81.82% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Brookfield, KKR and Ares Management, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brookfield Asset Mgmt Neutral 33.91% $749M 7.31% Brookfield Outperform -21.55% $4.17B 0.55% KKR Outperform 21.78% $1.05B 1.87% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

Bank of New York Mellon ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of New York Mellon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.