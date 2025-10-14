Bank7 Earnings Preview

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

The announcement from Bank7 is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 4.46% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bank7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.99 1.05 1.07 EPS Actual 1.16 1.08 1.16 1.24 Price Change % 4.00% -2.00% -0.00% 7.00%

Performance of Bank7 Shares

Shares of Bank7 were trading at $43.95 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

