Examining the Future: SL Green Realty's Earnings Outlook

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SL Green Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The market awaits SL Green Realty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.11, leading to a 4.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SL Green Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 1.27 1.53 1.20 EPS Actual 1.63 1.40 1.81 1.13 Price Change % -4.00% 0.00% -2.00% 3.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty were trading at $55.47 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about SL Green Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SL Green Realty.

The consensus rating for SL Green Realty is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $68.44 implies a potential 23.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cousins Props, Highwoods Props and COPT Defense Props, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 43.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential 39.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for COPT Defense Props, with an average 1-year price target of $34.4, suggesting a potential 37.98% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cousins Props, Highwoods Props and COPT Defense Props, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SL Green Realty Outperform -0.88% $99.51M -0.32% Cousins Props Neutral 12.75% $165.95M 0.30% Highwoods Props Neutral -2.02% $136.94M 0.77% COPT Defense Props Outperform 1.37% $71.55M 2.57%

Key Takeaway:

SL Green Realty ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, SL Green Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for SL Green Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.