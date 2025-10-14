Home BancShares's Earnings: A Preview

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Home BancShares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Anticipation surrounds Home BancShares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.54 0.52 0.53 EPS Actual 0.58 0.56 0.50 0.50 Price Change % 2.00% 2.00% 1.00% -2.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Home BancShares were trading at $27.15 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

