Earnings Outlook For Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Anticipation surrounds Rexford Industrial Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 2.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rexford Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.58 0.58 0.58 EPS Actual 0.59 0.62 0.58 0.59 Price Change % -2.00% -0.00% -1.00% -9.00%

Rexford Industrial Realty Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty were trading at $40.54 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Rexford Industrial Realty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rexford Industrial Realty.

Analysts have given Rexford Industrial Realty a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $41.22, indicating a potential 1.68% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lineage, EastGroup Properties and First Industrial Realty, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $47.89, suggesting a potential 18.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $181.8, suggesting a potential 348.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential 38.75% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lineage, EastGroup Properties and First Industrial Realty are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 5.02% $194.21M 1.31% Lineage Neutral 0.90% $430M -0.07% EastGroup Properties Neutral 11.44% $128.92M 1.88% First Industrial Realty Neutral 9.76% $134.71M 2.08%

Key Takeaway:

Rexford Industrial Realty ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus. It is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Rexford Industrial Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rexford Industrial Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

