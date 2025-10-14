Earnings Preview: United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that United Airlines Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66.

Anticipation surrounds United Airlines Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.87 0.76 3.03 3.13 EPS Actual 3.87 0.91 3.26 3.33 Price Change % 3.00% -0.00% -2.00% 12.00%

United Airlines Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of United Airlines Holdings were trading at $99.25 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on United Airlines Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding United Airlines Holdings.

Analysts have provided United Airlines Holdings with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $120.1, suggesting a potential 21.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Joby Aviation, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Delta Air Lines, with an average 1-year price target of $73.22, suggesting a potential 26.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential 66.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Joby Aviation, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 86.9% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Joby Aviation, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Airlines Holdings Outperform 1.67% $4.75B 7.49% Delta Air Lines Outperform 6.35% $4.46B 7.82% Southwest Airlines Neutral -1.50% $1.36B 2.45% Joby Aviation Neutral -46.43% $5K -36.94%

Key Takeaway:

United Airlines Holdings is positioned at the top for Consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know United Airlines Holdings Better

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.45.

