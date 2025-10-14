A Peek at Morgan Stanley's Future Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Morgan Stanley to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

Investors in Morgan Stanley are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.98 2.2 1.69 1.58 EPS Actual 2.13 2.6 2.22 1.88 Price Change % 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% -0.00%

Performance of Morgan Stanley Shares

Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $155.13 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Morgan Stanley

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Morgan Stanley.

The consensus rating for Morgan Stanley is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $165.67, there's a potential 6.79% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interactive Brokers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 51.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $432.0, suggesting a potential 178.48% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robinhood Markets Outperform 45.01% $848M 4.82% Interactive Brokers Group Outperform 7.25% $2.19B 4.80% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 30.81% $989.47M 6.67%

Key Takeaway:

Morgan Stanley ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a massive global financial services firm, with offices in 42 countries and more than 80,000 employees as of year-end 2024. The firm cut its teeth in investment banking and institutional trading, where it maintains a strong presence today, but generates the lion share of its income from wealth and asset management franchises, where it boasted $7.9 trillion in client assets at the end of its most recent fiscal year. After reincorporation as a bank holding company in the wake of the great financial crisis, Morgan Stanley also boasts a top 10 banking franchise by deposits, with nearly $400 billion in customer deposits, predominately attributable to cash sweeps from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

A Deep Dive into Morgan Stanley's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Morgan Stanley showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.27% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.58, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Morgan Stanley visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.