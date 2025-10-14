Earnings Preview: ASML Holding

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ASML Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.36.

The announcement from ASML Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.75, leading to a 1.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.940 6.12 6.71 5.42 EPS Actual 6.689 6.31 7.31 5.80 Price Change % -1.00% 1.00% 3.00% -6.00%

Performance of ASML Holding Shares

Shares of ASML Holding were trading at $984.66 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ASML Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ASML Holding.

Analysts have provided ASML Holding with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $1162.5, suggesting a potential 18.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Applied Mat, Lam Research and KLA, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Mat, with an average 1-year price target of $205.8, suggesting a potential 79.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lam Research, with an average 1-year price target of $119.86, suggesting a potential 87.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $990.3, suggesting a potential 0.57% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Applied Mat, Lam Research and KLA, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ASML Holding Outperform 23.21% $4.04B 15.24% Applied Mat Outperform 7.73% $3.56B 9.25% Lam Research Buy 33.58% $2.59B 17.76% KLA Neutral 23.59% $1.97B 27.66%

Key Takeaway:

ASML Holding ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. ASML Holding is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Financial Insights: ASML Holding

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ASML Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ASML Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ASML Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

To track all earnings releases for ASML Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.