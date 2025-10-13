Earnings Preview For Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sono-Tek will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Sono-Tek's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sono-Tek's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 Price Change % -3.00% -2.00% 5.00% 0.00%

Sono-Tek Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sono-Tek were trading at $4.35 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sono-Tek visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.