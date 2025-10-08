An Overview of Byrna Technologies's Earnings

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Byrna Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The market awaits Byrna Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 9.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.01 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.10 0.11 0.21 0.08 Price Change % -10.00% -1.00% 8.00% -3.00%

Market Performance of Byrna Technologies's Stock

Shares of Byrna Technologies were trading at $22.61 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Byrna Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Byrna Technologies.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Byrna Technologies, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $46.0, suggesting a potential 103.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TAT Technologies, AerSale and Draganfly, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TAT Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 76.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 69.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Draganfly, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 61.3% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for TAT Technologies, AerSale and Draganfly, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Byrna Technologies Buy 40.63% $17.56M 4.15% TAT Technologies Buy 18.01% $10.82M 2.44% AerSale Neutral 39.27% $35.34M 2.09% Draganfly Buy 22.06% $504.59K -38.93%

Key Takeaway:

Byrna Technologies ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Byrna Technologies Better

Byrna Technologies Inc is a designer, manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of technological solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company generates its revenue from the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Byrna Technologies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Byrna Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.63% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Byrna Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Byrna Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Byrna Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.