Earnings Outlook For McCormick & Co

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate McCormick & Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

The market awaits McCormick & Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.64 0.77 0.67 EPS Actual 0.69 0.60 0.80 0.83 Price Change % -2.00% 1.00% 0.00% -2.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Co were trading at $68.91 as of October 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on McCormick & Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on McCormick & Co.

The consensus rating for McCormick & Co is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $78.2, there's a potential 13.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and McCormick & Co, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and McCormick & Co are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity McCormick & Co Neutral 0.99% $622.80M 3.17%

Key Takeaway:

McCormick & Co ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

About McCormick & Co

In its 135-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. Beyond consumers, McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food and beverage manufacturers. And its reach is extensive, with nearly 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to 150 countries and territories. In addition to its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and Cholula, among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of McCormick & Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining McCormick & Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.99% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: McCormick & Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): McCormick & Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: McCormick & Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

To track all earnings releases for McCormick & Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.