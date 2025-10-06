Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.