Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.
