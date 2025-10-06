October 6, 2025 4:32 AM 26 seconds read

Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

AEHR Logo
AEHRAehr Test Systems
$30.94-0.26%
Overview
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$142.700.35%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$6.461.41%
