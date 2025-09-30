What's Next: Cal-Maine Foods's Earnings Preview

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cal-Maine Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.35.

Investors in Cal-Maine Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.75, leading to a 13.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cal-Maine Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 5.29 7.93 3.68 2.33 EPS Actual 7.04 10.38 4.47 3.06 Price Change % 14.00% 2.00% 1.00% -2.00%

Market Performance of Cal-Maine Foods's Stock

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $96.12 as of September 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

