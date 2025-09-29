What's Next: Nike's Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE: NKE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nike to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Nike bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.19% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.29 0.65 0.52 EPS Actual 0.14 0.54 0.78 0.70 Price Change % 15.00% -5.00% -0.00% -7.00%

Market Performance of Nike's Stock

Shares of Nike were trading at $69.31 as of September 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nike

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nike.

The consensus rating for Nike is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $78.67, there's a potential 13.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Deckers Outdoor, On Holding and Birkenstock Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Deckers Outdoor, with an average 1-year price target of $121.9, suggesting a potential 75.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for On Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $63.88, suggesting a potential 7.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 0.45% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Deckers Outdoor, On Holding and Birkenstock Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nike Neutral -11.97% $4.47B 1.55% Deckers Outdoor Buy 16.86% $537.91M 5.59% On Holding Outperform 31.97% $460.80M -2.87% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76%

Key Takeaway:

Nike is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, Nike is placed at the bottom.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Nike's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

