A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LightPath Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in LightPath Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 Price Change % 2.00% -7.00% -1.00% -1.00%

Market Performance of LightPath Technologies's Stock

Shares of LightPath Technologies were trading at $7.16 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 403.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on LightPath Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LightPath Technologies.

The consensus rating for LightPath Technologies is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.5 implies a potential 9.22% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SmartRent, Frequency Electronics and 908 Devices, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SmartRent, with an average 1-year price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential 79.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Frequency Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 500.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for 908 Devices, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 67.6% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for SmartRent, Frequency Electronics and 908 Devices are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LightPath Technologies Buy 19.07% $2.66M -16.89% SmartRent Neutral -21.04% $12.67M -4.44% Frequency Electronics Buy -8.39% $5.08M 1.13% 908 Devices Outperform 13.72% $6.37M -8.63%

Key Takeaway:

LightPath Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, LightPath Technologies is at the bottom compared to its peers. The consensus rating for LightPath Technologies is 'Buy'.

All You Need to Know About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.

LightPath Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: LightPath Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LightPath Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -39.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LightPath Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): LightPath Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: LightPath Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for LightPath Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.