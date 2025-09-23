What's Next: Steelcase's Earnings Preview

Steelcase SCS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Steelcase to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from Steelcase is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 2.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Steelcase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.21 0.22 0.37 EPS Actual 0.20 0.26 0.30 0.39 Price Change % 3.00% 7.00% -1.00% -6.00%

Tracking Steelcase's Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase were trading at $16.9 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.