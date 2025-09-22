MillerKnoll's Earnings: A Preview

MillerKnoll MLKN will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MillerKnoll to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds MillerKnoll's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 12.49% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.53 0.40 EPS Actual 0.60 0.44 0.55 0.36 Price Change % 12.00% 11.00% -5.00% -14.00%

Performance of MillerKnoll Shares

Shares of MillerKnoll were trading at $20.03 as of September 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.