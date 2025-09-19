Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• MoneyHero MNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Globus Maritime GLBS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.
