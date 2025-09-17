Uncovering Potential: Scholastic's Earnings Preview

Scholastic SCHL will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Scholastic to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.42.

Anticipation surrounds Scholastic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 23.9% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Scholastic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.85 -0.78 2.30 -2.48 EPS Actual 0.87 -0.05 1.82 -2.13 Price Change % 24.00% 13.00% -20.00% 6.00%

Tracking Scholastic's Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic were trading at $26.98 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Scholastic

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Scholastic.

Analysts have provided Scholastic with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $37.0, suggesting a potential 37.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and New York Times, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for New York Times, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 116.83% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and New York Times, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Scholastic Buy 7.03% $301M 1.63% New York Times Neutral 9.72% $347.09M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Scholastic ranks higher in Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Revenue Growth. Overall, Scholastic is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Scholastic Better

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. It creates print, digital, and audiobooks, learning materials and programs, classroom magazines, and other products that support children's learning and reading both at home and at school. The company also owns rights to various books, including Harry Potter, Dog Man, and The Hunger Games among others. It has three reportable segments Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The majority of its revenue is from the Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment.

Scholastic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Scholastic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.03% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Scholastic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Scholastic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Scholastic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Scholastic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.