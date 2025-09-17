Examining the Future: FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Outlook

FactSet Research Systems FDS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14.

FactSet Research Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.30 4.18 4.28 3.62 EPS Actual 4.27 4.28 4.37 3.74 Price Change % 0.00% 0.00% -1.00% -1.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems were trading at $345.19 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on FactSet Research Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FactSet Research Systems.

Analysts have given FactSet Research Systems a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $410.29, indicating a potential 18.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bullish, MarketAxess Holdings and Miami International Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bullish, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, suggesting a potential 83.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MarketAxess Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $227.14, suggesting a potential 34.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Miami International Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 88.41% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Bullish, MarketAxess Holdings and Miami International Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FactSet Research Systems Neutral 5.94% $304.79M 7.05% Bullish Neutral -0.20% $3.67M -15.82% MarketAxess Holdings Neutral 11.03% $149.78M 5.21% Miami International Hldgs Neutral 22.94% $104.66M 5.90%

Key Takeaway:

FactSet Research Systems ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

FactSet Research Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FactSet Research Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.