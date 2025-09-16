Cracker Barrel Old Earnings Preview

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cracker Barrel Old to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Cracker Barrel Old are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.37, leading to a 3.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 1.09 0.36 1.10 EPS Actual 0.58 1.38 0.45 0.98 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Cracker Barrel Old's Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old were trading at $52.39 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cracker Barrel Old

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cracker Barrel Old.

With 3 analyst ratings, Cracker Barrel Old has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $59.33, indicating a potential 13.25% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Watch Restaurant Gr, Sweetgreen and Arcos Dorados Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Watch Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 57.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sweetgreen, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 70.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arcos Dorados Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $8.8, suggesting a potential 83.2% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for First Watch Restaurant Gr, Sweetgreen and Arcos Dorados Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cracker Barrel Old Buy 0.49% $269.09M 2.70% First Watch Restaurant Gr Buy -47.83% $59.68M 0.35% Sweetgreen Neutral 0.51% $35.12M -5.41% Arcos Dorados Holdings Neutral 2.83% $132.04M 4.12%

Key Takeaway:

Cracker Barrel Old ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Cracker Barrel Old: A Closer Look

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Cracker Barrel Old: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cracker Barrel Old's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.43.

