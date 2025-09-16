Insights Ahead: General Mills's Quarterly Earnings

General Mills GIS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect General Mills to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

General Mills bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Mills's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.96 1.22 1.06 EPS Actual 0.74 1 1.40 1.07 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills were trading at $49.01 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on General Mills

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on General Mills.

The consensus rating for General Mills is Underperform, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $53.82 implies a potential 9.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kellanova, Kraft Heinz and Tyson Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kellanova, with an average 1-year price target of $83.5, suggesting a potential 70.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $28.1, suggesting a potential 42.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyson Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 26.5% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Kellanova, Kraft Heinz and Tyson Foods are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Mills Underperform -3.35% $1.47B 3.07% Kellanova Neutral 0.34% $1.09B 7.45% Kraft Heinz Neutral -1.91% $2.18B -17.23% Tyson Foods Neutral 3.98% $1.14B 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

General Mills ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top. Overall, General Mills is positioned differently across the key metrics compared to its peers.

Get to Know General Mills Better

General Mills is a global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue Buffalo, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2025, 81% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. Although most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products to the foodservice channel and the commercial baking industry.

General Mills's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, General Mills faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.35% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Mills's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: General Mills's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

