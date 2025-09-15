Preview: Flux Power Holdings's Earnings

Flux Power Holdings FLUX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Flux Power Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Flux Power Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Flux Power Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 Price Change % -4.0% 20.0% 20.0% -2.0%

Flux Power Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flux Power Holdings were trading at $1.81 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Flux Power Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.