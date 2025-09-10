September 10, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Insights into Frequency Electronics's Upcoming Earnings

Frequency Electronics FEIM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Frequency Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Frequency Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Frequency Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.34 1.6 0.28 0.25
Price Change % -13.0% 14.000000000000002% 31.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Frequency Electronics's Stock

Shares of Frequency Electronics were trading at $32.56 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 159.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
