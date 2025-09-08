Insights into FuelCell Energy's Upcoming Earnings

FuelCell Energy FCEL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FuelCell Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.61.

The announcement from FuelCell Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.41, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.38 -1.35 -1.59 -2.1 EPS Actual -1.79 -1.42 -2.21 -2.1 Price Change % 24.0% 4.0% 12.0% 4.0%

Tracking FuelCell Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $4.05 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on FuelCell Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FuelCell Energy.

The consensus rating for FuelCell Energy is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $8.0, there's a potential 97.53% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FTC Solar, Tigo Energy and Blink Charging, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FTC Solar, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 35.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tigo Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 48.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blink Charging, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 25.93% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for FTC Solar, Tigo Energy and Blink Charging, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FuelCell Energy Neutral 66.84% $-9.44M -6.24% FTC Solar Neutral 74.92% $-3.92M -125.60% Tigo Energy Buy 89.39% $10.76M -162.06% Blink Charging Buy -13.78% $2.06M -36.87%

Key Takeaway:

FuelCell Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, FuelCell Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company operates in USA, South Korea, Europe and Canada. Majority of revenue is from USA and South Korea.

FuelCell Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FuelCell Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 66.84% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -103.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FuelCell Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FuelCell Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FuelCell Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.