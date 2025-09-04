Exploring Children's Place's Earnings Expectations

Children's Place PLCE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-09-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Children's Place to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds Children's Place's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.52 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.16 2.63 -1.1 EPS Actual -1.52 -0.75 2.04 0.3 Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% -5.0% 25.0%

Performance of Children's Place Shares

Shares of Children's Place were trading at $4.99 as of September 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.