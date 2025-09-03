Examining the Future: Shoe Carnival's Earnings Outlook

Shoe Carnival SCVL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Shoe Carnival will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.
The market awaits Shoe Carnival's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.43
|0.67
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.54
|0.71
|0.83
|Price Change %
|4.0%
|-4.0%
|0.0%
|-1.0%
Market Performance of Shoe Carnival's Stock
Shares of Shoe Carnival were trading at $21.44 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Shoe Carnival visit their earnings calendar on our site.
