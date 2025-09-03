September 3, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Shoe Carnival's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shoe Carnival SCVL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Shoe Carnival will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The market awaits Shoe Carnival's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.43 0.67 0.83
EPS Actual 0.49 0.54 0.71 0.83
Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Shoe Carnival's Stock

Shares of Shoe Carnival were trading at $21.44 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Shoe Carnival visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SCVL Logo
SCVLShoe Carnival Inc
$21.20-1.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.02
Growth
90.33
Quality
51.23
Value
94.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved