An Overview of Phreesia's Earnings

Phreesia PHR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Phreesia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Phreesia's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Phreesia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.16 -0.19 -0.29 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.11 -0.25 -0.31 Price Change % 5.0% 7.000000000000001% 12.0% 6.0%

Tracking Phreesia's Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia were trading at $31.48 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Phreesia

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Phreesia.

The consensus rating for Phreesia is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $34.33 implies a potential 9.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Certara, Schrodinger and Teladoc Health, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Certara, with an average 1-year price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential 51.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schrodinger, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 25.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teladoc Health, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 71.41% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Certara, Schrodinger and Teladoc Health, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phreesia Outperform 14.54% $77.87M -1.43% Certara Buy 12.06% $63.85M -0.18% Schrodinger Neutral 15.69% $26.16M -12.05% Teladoc Health Neutral -1.64% $441.36M -2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Phreesia ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phreesia

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improve the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, initial patient contact, registration, automated answering services, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Financial Milestones: Phreesia's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Phreesia's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phreesia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

