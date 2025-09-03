Examining the Future: Science Applications Intl's Earnings Outlook

Science Applications Intl SAIC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Science Applications Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24.

Investors in Science Applications Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 2.12 2.09 2.16 1.85 EPS Actual 1.92 2.57 2.61 2.05 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Science Applications Intl's Stock

Shares of Science Applications Intl were trading at $118.27 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Science Applications Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Science Applications Intl.

Science Applications Intl has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $115.0, the consensus suggests a potential 2.76% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amentum Holdings, KBR and Clarivate, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential 77.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KBR, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 50.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clarivate, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 96.2% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Amentum Holdings, KBR and Clarivate are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Science Applications Intl Neutral 1.62% $209M 4.41% Amentum Holdings Neutral 66.25% $368M 0.23% KBR Neutral 5.68% $290M 4.96% Clarivate Neutral -4.44% $417.80M -1.44%

Key Takeaway:

Science Applications Intl is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the bottom with the lowest figure. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, indicating a strong performance in this aspect.

About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Financial Insights: Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Science Applications Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Science Applications Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

