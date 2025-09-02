Methode Electronics's Earnings Outlook

Methode Electronics MEI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Methode Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Methode Electronics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.80, which was followed by a 25.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.08 -0.16 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.21 0.14 -0.31 Price Change % -25.0% -28.999999999999996% -9.0% -6.0%

Methode Electronics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Methode Electronics were trading at $7.73 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Methode Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.