Insights into Tilly's's Upcoming Earnings

Tilly's TLYS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tilly's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Tilly's bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 12.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tilly's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.29 -0.32 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.74 -0.45 -0.43 0 Price Change % 12.0% -20.0% -4.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Tilly's's Stock

Shares of Tilly's were trading at $1.97 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Tilly's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tilly's.

The consensus rating for Tilly's is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $2.0, there's a potential 1.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Tilly's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Tilly's, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tilly's Neutral -7.12% $21.29M -24.62%

Key Takeaway:

Tilly's is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, showing a negative percentage. The company also lags behind in gross profit compared to its peers. Additionally, Tilly's has a lower return on equity compared to its industry counterparts.

Delving into Tilly's's Background

Tilly's Inc works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes, and price points. It delivers branded fashion, and core styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses. It also provides backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, and jewelry. It markets its products under the brand names of Vans, RVCA, Adidas, Nike SB, and Hurley among others. It operates its stores in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, street-front locations, and also through e-commerce.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tilly's

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tilly's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.12% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tilly's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -20.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tilly's's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.4, Tilly's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

