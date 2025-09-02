An Overview of C3.ai's Earnings

C3.ai AI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate C3.ai to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.45.

C3.ai bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 20.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at C3.ai's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.25 -0.16 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.12 -0.06 -0.05 Price Change % 21.0% -10.0% 0.0% -8.0%

C3.ai Share Price Analysis

Shares of C3.ai were trading at $16.91 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on C3.ai

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on C3.ai.

The consensus rating for C3.ai is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.5, there's a potential 92.19% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sprinklr, Sapiens International and EverCommerce, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprinklr, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 29.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sapiens International, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 106.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EverCommerce, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 31.99% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sprinklr, Sapiens International and EverCommerce, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity C3.ai Buy 25.56% $67.51M -9.39% Sprinklr Neutral 4.87% $142.87M -0.25% Sapiens International Neutral 3.51% $61.89M 2.97% EverCommerce Neutral 5.33% $114.62M 1.10%

Key Takeaway:

C3.ai ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The return on equity of C3.ai is the lowest among its peers.

Delving into C3.ai's Background

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down C3.ai's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

