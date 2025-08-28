Exploring BRP's Earnings Expectations

BRP DOOO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BRP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in BRP are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BRP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.62 0.50 0.33 EPS Actual 0.33 0.69 0.85 0.45 Price Change % 9.0% -7.000000000000001% 6.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of BRP's Stock

Shares of BRP were trading at $57.03 as of August 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BRP

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BRP.

The consensus rating for BRP is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $60.5, there's a potential 6.08% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, Polaris and YETI Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential 43.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $46.17, suggesting a potential 19.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential 35.7% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Acushnet Holdings, Polaris and YETI Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brunswick Buy 0.21% $369.70M 3.14% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% Polaris Neutral -5.53% $359.20M -6.58% YETI Holdings Neutral -3.80% $257.57M 6.53%

Key Takeaway:

BRP ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 0.21%, outperforming peers with negative growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, BRP's $369.70M is higher than the average. BRP's Return on Equity of 3.14% is lower than the highest but higher than the lowest among peers.

Delving into BRP's Background

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after shuttering the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, which is now being unwound (Manitou pontoon boats remain up for sale). At the end of fiscal 2025, the company sold its products through a network of more than 2,400 independent dealers and 140 distributors in around 130 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BRP

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: BRP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BRP's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRP's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 42.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BRP's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

