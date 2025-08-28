Examining the Future: Alibaba Group Holding's Earnings Outlook

Alibaba Group Holding BABA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

The market awaits Alibaba Group Holding's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.36% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.48 2.66 2.26 2.13 EPS Actual 1.73 2.93 2.15 2.26 Price Change % -0.0% 6.0% -2.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Alibaba Group Holding's Stock

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were trading at $122.23 as of August 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.