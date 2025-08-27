Malibu Boats's Earnings Outlook

Malibu Boats MBUU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Malibu Boats will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds Malibu Boats's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 4.61% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Malibu Boats's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.18 -0.08 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.72 0.31 0.08 -0.39 Price Change % -5.0% -2.0% -2.0% 5.0%

Malibu Boats Share Price Analysis

Shares of Malibu Boats were trading at $38.29 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Malibu Boats

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Malibu Boats.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Malibu Boats, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $33.0, suggesting a potential 13.82% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smith & Wesson Brands, Jakks Pacific and Outdoor Holding, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smith & Wesson Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 71.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jakks Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 4.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Outdoor Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 94.78% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Smith & Wesson Brands, Jakks Pacific and Outdoor Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Malibu Boats Neutral 12.41% $45.72M 2.52% Smith & Wesson Brands Buy -11.55% $40.55M 2.64% Jakks Pacific Buy -19.87% $39.02M -0.99% Outdoor Holding Buy -3.46% $10.33M -3.25%

Key Takeaway:

Malibu Boats ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Malibu Boats is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States. It is the market leader in performance sport boats, sold under its Malibu and Axis brands. It acquired Cobalt Boats, a leading producer of sterndrive boats in the US in the 24- to 29-foot segment, in 2017 and Pursuit Boats, which makes high-end offshore and outboard motorboats, in 2018. In 2021, it purchased Maverick Boat Group, a top seller of flat fishing boats, including bay, dual-console, and center-console boats. Malibu has also expanded into boat trailers and accessories and in 2020 began producing its own engines (Monsoon) for its performance sport boats and now for Cobalt. Malibu's target market includes a wide range of water enthusiasts who embrace the active outdoor lifestyle.

Key Indicators: Malibu Boats's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Malibu Boats displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Malibu Boats's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Malibu Boats's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Malibu Boats's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Malibu Boats's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

