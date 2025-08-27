Examining the Future: Iris Energy's Earnings Outlook

Iris Energy IREN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Iris Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Investors in Iris Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.76% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Iris Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.09 -0.22 -0.06 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% 30.0% 15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Iris Energy were trading at $22.99 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 162.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Iris Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Iris Energy.

Iris Energy has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $19.0, the consensus suggests a potential 17.36% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearwater Analytics Hldg, MARA Holdings and D-Wave Quantum, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential 40.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MARA Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential 5.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for D-Wave Quantum, with an average 1-year price target of $21.64, suggesting a potential 5.87% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, MARA Holdings and D-Wave Quantum, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IREN Buy 168.44% $137.36M 1.79% Clearwater Analytics Hldg Outperform 70.37% $118.51M -1.51% MARA Holdings Outperform 64.31% $196.75M 18.98% D-Wave Quantum Buy 41.78% $1.98M -37.12%

Key Takeaway:

Iris Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Iris Energy

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Iris Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Iris Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 168.44% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Iris Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iris Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iris Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Iris Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

