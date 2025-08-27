Best Buy Co Earnings Preview

Best Buy Co BBY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Best Buy Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The market awaits Best Buy Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.09 2.40 1.29 1.16 EPS Actual 1.15 2.58 1.26 1.34 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Best Buy Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of Best Buy Co were trading at $73.67 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Best Buy Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $82.14, the consensus suggests a potential 11.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and GameStop, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for GameStop, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 81.68% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and GameStop, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Best Buy Co Neutral -0.90% $2.05B 7.25% GameStop Underperform -16.94% $252.80M 0.90%

Key Takeaway:

Best Buy Co has a higher revenue growth rate compared to its peer. It also has a higher gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower than its peer. Overall, Best Buy Co is positioned better than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Best Buy Co

With over $41 billion in consolidated 2024 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8% share of the North American market and around 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Best Buy Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Best Buy Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.