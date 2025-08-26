Destination XL Group Earnings Preview

Destination XL Group DXLG will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Destination XL Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Destination XL Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 13.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Destination XL Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.03 0.03 0.09 EPS Actual -0.04 0.02 -0.03 0.04 Price Change % -13.0% -5.0% -10.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group were trading at $1.33 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

