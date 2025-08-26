NVIDIA Earnings Preview

NVIDIA NVDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NVIDIA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

NVIDIA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.25% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NVIDIA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.84 0.75 0.64 EPS Actual 0.96 0.89 0.81 0.68 Price Change % 3.0% -8.0% 1.0% -6.0%

NVIDIA Share Price Analysis

Shares of NVIDIA were trading at $179.81 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on NVIDIA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NVIDIA.

A total of 37 analyst ratings have been received for NVIDIA, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $199.16, suggesting a potential 10.76% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices and Texas Instruments, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Broadcom, with an average 1-year price target of $303.93, suggesting a potential 69.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Advanced Micro Devices, with an average 1-year price target of $177.23, suggesting a potential 1.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Texas Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $222.3, suggesting a potential 23.63% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices and Texas Instruments, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NVIDIA Outperform 69.18% $26.67B 23.01% Broadcom Outperform 20.16% $10.20B 7.12% Advanced Micro Devices Outperform 31.71% $3.06B 1.48% Texas Instruments Neutral 16.38% $2.58B 7.85%

Key Takeaway:

NVIDIA ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to one peer. Overall, NVIDIA is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Breaking Down NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 69.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 42.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 15.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

