Preview: Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada RY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Royal Bank of Canada to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36.

Anticipation surrounds Royal Bank of Canada's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.33% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Royal Bank of Canada's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.25 2.28 2.17 2.16 EPS Actual 2.19 2.59 2.25 2.38 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Performance of Royal Bank of Canada Shares

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada were trading at $136.23 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

